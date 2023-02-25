As the New South Wales North Coast region approaches the 12 month anniversary of devastating floods, farmers are being offered on-farm training in preparing for climate extremes.
Farmers for Climate Action, which represents more than 7600 farmers around Australia, is hosting an on-farm training workshop for farmers in preparing for climate extremes at Wherrol Flat on Tuesday, February 28.
Ulmarra farmer Peter Lake, who is hosting one of the workshops elsewhere, was forced to sell most of his cattle after his farm was damaged by repeated flood events last year. 12 months on, he's still working to repair damaged fences.
"Our paddocks were mud most of last year thanks to relentless rain. I'm keen to learn as much as I can about how to prepare your farm for years like that and how to care for the soil."
Event organiser Atienne Bakker Szumer said more than 60 farmers had signed up for the training so far in workshops in NSW, but more were welcome.
"When we surveyed farmers in this region last year I think there was a real sense that people didn't know where to get the best information on climate adaptation and resilience," Mr Bakker Szumer said.
"These trainings will teach farmers tools to help better prepare themselves for extreme weather driven by climate change and to make their farm operations more resilient"
The training from farming systems extension specialist Kristy Youman will include insights on how to withstand the effects of drought and floods, increase farm productivity and improve natural capital.
For $10 farmers get a full day workshop with catering, that covers the following topics:
To register visit farmersforclimateaction.org.au/portfolio/climate-ready-farms.
