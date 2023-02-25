Manning River Times
Farmers for Climate action "preparing for climate extremes" workshop for farmers at Wherrol Flat

February 25 2023 - 7:00pm
Muddy paddocks following floods cause health problems for livestock. Photo Local Land Services

As the New South Wales North Coast region approaches the 12 month anniversary of devastating floods, farmers are being offered on-farm training in preparing for climate extremes.

