Taree "donation teams" a shot in the arm for blood stocks

The close of 2022 saw record-breaking blood donations in Australia, with the largest number of blood donors recorded in nine years at 528,000 nationally.
More than 40 new donation teams also registered to donate blood and plasma across the Mid North Coast, including 10 in Taree, laying down arms to provide a third of Australia's blood supply.
Mid Coast businesses, community groups, sporting groups, health workers and emergency service workers gave more than 3000 donations, helping to save more than 9000 lives.
Taking out the title of most generous was the NSW Rural Fire Service Fire Control Centre in Taree, with special mentions to MidCoast Council and Club Taree.
NSW Rural Fire Service's district officer, Kirsty Channon thanked her members who generously donated throughout the year.
We are delighted to be the top Lifeblood team for the area and we'd especially like to thank both our staff and volunteers for rolling up their sleeve and supporting our local region's ongoing need for blood.
"We are delighted to be the top Lifeblood team for the area and we'd especially like to thank both our staff and volunteers for rolling up their sleeve and supporting our local region's ongoing need for blood," Ms Channon said.
Lifeblood spokesperson, Ruth Harrison thanked the Rural Fire Service and all other teams for their generosity and encouraged new teams to get on board in 2023 to help meet the ever-increasing need for blood and plasma for patients.
"Our research shows that half of Australians now have a greater sense of wanting to give back and help others post-pandemic. Donating blood as a team is an easy way to connect with others and give back to your community," she said.
"We know that a third of Australians also don't volunteer because nobody has asked them, and we couldn't meet the need for blood without our wonderful Lifeblood Teams organisers, who are out there every day asking people to volunteer their time and make a lifesaving donation."
Top teams nationally for 2022 include the Australian Defence Force; Victoria Police and NSW Police; the Australian Taxation Office; Melbourne, Monash and Queensland universities, and emergency services.
The tertiary blood challenge provided the highest number of donations and saw the greatest number of new donors registered.
Ruth Harrison paid tribute to all those who had donated in 2022 and said Lifeblood was looking forward to welcoming those who were about to embark on their donation journey for the first time in 2023.
"Thank you to everyone who responded to our calls in 2022, ensuring that thousands of cancer patients, new mums, road and accident victims, and many other seriously ill Australians, continued to get the blood and plasma products that they need.
"To those who have been thinking about becoming a donor, you too can become part of this very special community of lifesavers."
With the need for blood and plasma continuing to grow, Lifeblood is encouraging more local groups to sign up to saving lives together in 2023, and for those in existing groups, to make "just one more donation" this year.
Any business, sporting team or group can donate as part of Lifeblood Teams. Donations are tracked online, allowing groups to track how many lives they have saved.
To donate blood or plasma, contact 13 14 95 or visit www.lifeblood.com.au.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.