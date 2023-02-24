Mothers Day Classic in Taree: run or walk for breast cancer research

Dress up in pink, show up and stand up against breast cancer when the annual Women in Super Mother's Day Classic, Australia's biggest fun run and walk for breast cancer research, returns in May.
The Mother's Day Classic is a beloved, long-standing tradition for Australian families and registrations are now open.
To celebrate the 26th Mother's Day Classic, kids aged 12 and under can register for free in February, with up to two free child registrations (12 and under) with every paying adult or concession registration in one transaction in February. There is also an early bird discount if you register in February.
"This is a massive opportunity for school students to register in February for free," organising committee member Alan Tickle said.
VIP pricing for two adults and two children with kids 12 and under free is $95.40. Pricing outside of the promotional period at a major event for two adults and two children is $212.
A committee comprising of Rotary, Taree parkrun, and Manning River Dragon Boat Club are organising and hosting the Classic to take place on the Manning River foreshore in Taree on Mothers Day, Sunday, May 14.
Preliminary arrangements are that a fun run will commence for serious runners over five kilometres at 10.30am, with some prizes for competitors and medals for all taking place. This will be followed by a fun walk by everyone else.
"The purpose is to raise awareness of breast cancer as well as some money from registration fees and fundraising," Mr Tickle said.
There will be a Rotary barbecue and drinks available for sale on the waterfront following the event.
The event will be fine tuned and more information revealed closer to the event.
To learn more about the Women in Super Mothers Day Classic go to mothersdayclassic.com.au. To register for the Taree event go to mothersdayclassic.com.au/nsw-taree.
Proceeds go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for breast cancer research to improve outcomes for those affected by breast cancer.
