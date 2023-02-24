Manning River Times
Mothers Day Classic in Taree: run or walk for breast cancer research

February 24 2023 - 7:00pm
Raise money: The annual Mother's Day Classic is a fundraiser for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. File photo

Dress up in pink, show up and stand up against breast cancer when the annual Women in Super Mother's Day Classic, Australia's biggest fun run and walk for breast cancer research, returns in May.

