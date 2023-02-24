Off-duty police officer charged with drink-driving at Taree

An off-duty police officer has been charged with mid-range drink-driving after being arrested at Taree on Thursday, February 23.
About 7.30pm, officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Highway Patrol stopped a motor vehicle on Manning River Drive.
The driver was arrested after returning a positive roadside reading.
She was taken to Taree Police Station where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.101.
The off-duty officer was issued a court attendance notice for mid-range PCA and is due to appear at Taree Local Court on Wednesday, March 23.
The woman's licence was suspended, and her employment status is under review.
