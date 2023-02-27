Councillor Katheryn Stinston believes MidCoast Council should continue to push for an overpass at the intersection of The Bucketts Way, Pacific Highway.
Addressing fellow councillors earlier this week at the MidCoast Council February ordinary meeting, Cr Stinston believed other high risk roads in the LGA (local government area) feeding onto the the Pacific Highway, Failford Road and Myall Way, also should be upgraded to a full overpasses.
The Bucketts Way is a vital regional road, it provides an important transport link for freight, passing motorists, visitors and residents, Cr Stinson said.
She said the intersection often becomes congested resulting in lengthy waiting times for traffic turning south onto the highway.
Under the Safer Road Program $1.4 million of roadworks were completed at the intersection in early 2021
"However, the completed road works did not address the volume of safety concerns raised by residents."
In a letter to council in September 2021, Deputy Premier Paul Toole said work undertaken by the State government had met requirements.
But, Mr Toole also said The Bucketts Way has been included in the list of intersections to be considered for upgrade and prioritisations as part of the Pacific Highway Future Growth Program.
"Whilst the intention to provide an overpass and interchange at Harrington was announced during 2022, there has been no indication of similar projects at other high risk highway intersections such as The Bucketts Way, Myall Way and Failford Road.
"There has been no further information available on the Pacific Highway Future Growth Program.
Cr Stinson said a route development strategy for The Bucketts Way had been in place since March 1999.
Councillors agreed a letter should be sent to both sitting and shadow State MPs asking for an update on the Pacific Highway Future Growth Program and calling for a full upgrade of the intersection complete with an overpass.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
