Letter: Well done to council on Bulga State Forest motion

Well done MidCoast Council.
Recognising the need to protect compartments 41 and 43 of the Bulga State Forest from NSW Forestry Corporation management is a beacon of hope for residents and wildlife, our climate and river catchments.
Shamefully, there are other native forests currently being uneconomically and unsustainably logged.
The MidCoast region was hit hard by the wildfires of 2019/20 [with] 209,549 hectares of vegetation and a catastrophic number of dependent wildlife burnt (MidCoast Council State of Environment Report 2018-21).
Our remaining forested areas are crucial to our environmental well-being. They should not be logged for questionable short term outcomes.
Megan Benson, Gloucester
