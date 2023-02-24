Manning River Times

Mega night for sport in the Manning

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated February 24 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:33am
Kasey Brown will be the first inductee into the Hall of Fame since 2010.

Mark down Friday, April 21 as the night of nights for sport in the Manning area.

