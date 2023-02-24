Mega night for sport in the Manning

Mark down Friday, April 21 as the night of nights for sport in the Manning area.
The inaugural Manning Sports Awards will be presented at the Winning Post Function Centre at Taree's Bushland Drive Racecourse, starting at 6.30pm.
Here we will honour the area's top sporting achievers in 2022 with the announcement of the Manning River Times (Ken McDonald Memorial) Sportstar of the Year. This award has a history dating back to 1960 and is one of the longest running of its kind in regional Australia.
Organisers will also resurrect the Manning Sporting Hall of Fame. Squash star Kasey Brown will be the first inductee into the hall of fame since 2010. She'll join illustrious previous inductees including Troy Bayliss, Danny Buderus, Julie Towers, Robyn Leggatt and Johnny Martin. One induction into the area's most exclusive sporting club will henceforth every year be made in conjunction with the award night.
Two new awards will be represented this year - the Hugh McCrindle Medal for services to sport and a junior sportstar of the year (under 18). The organisers are looking for nominations for both.
The award night will be a great opportunity for sporting groups to mingle as well as honouring the area's high profile achievers. Garry Stephen on 00408 775 286 can be contacted for more details.
Mick McDonald
