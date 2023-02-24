Mega night for sport in the Manning

Organisers will also resurrect the Manning Sporting Hall of Fame. Squash star Kasey Brown will be the first inductee into the hall of fame since 2010. She'll join illustrious previous inductees including Troy Bayliss, Danny Buderus, Julie Towers, Robyn Leggatt and Johnny Martin. One induction into the area's most exclusive sporting club will henceforth every year be made in conjunction with the award night.