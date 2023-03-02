VOLUNTEERS are the backbone of sporting clubs. And usually they get no recognition.
However, this will change at the Manning sport awards night to be held at the Winning Post Function Centre on Friday, April 21.
The Manning River Times Sportstar of the Year for 2022 will be announced, while squash star, Kasey Brown will be inducted into the Manning Sporting Hall of Fame, which is being resurrected after a 13 year hiatus.
Two new categories will be added to the list, a junior sports star of the year and an award recognising services to sport.
Individual or clubs will be asked to nominate candidates for both. Nominees don't have to be involved with a sport for the services to sport award - we're happy to consider those who have stepped down.
The services to sport award will be known as the Hugh McCrindle Medal.
Hugh has spent a lifetime working for sport and the community.
Hockey was his first sporting love and he was good enough to tour New Zealand with a NSW team in the 1950s.
After moving to Taree as general manager with Radio 2RE, Hugh played and coached hockey, played A-grade cricket and twilight cricket and tennis, while he was a keen golfer.
He is a former Taree Golf Club president. He remains a staunch supporter of the Sydney Roosters in the NRL.
For more than 50 years Hugh was the chairman of the selection panel for the Times Sportstar of the Year, where his encyclopedic knowledge of all things sport never ceased to amaze.
"I'm flabbergasted,'' he said when told the services to award would be named in his honour.
To submit a nomination for the Hugh McCrindle Medal or the junior sports star of the year, go to the Manning Sports Awards Facebook page and follow the links. Tickets for the evening can also be purchased via the Facebook page.
There are six nominees for the Ken McDonald Memorial Sportstar of the Year.
They are: Priya Bourke (hockey), Lara Watts (hockey), Brooke Hosgood (athletics), Troy Lewis (sailing), Emma Sewell (triathlon), Wil Ruprecht (endurance motor cycle riding).
