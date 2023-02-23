Manning River Times
Essential Energy infrastructure maintenance

Updated February 24 2023 - 11:57am, first published February 23 2023 - 5:00pm
Essential Energy has scheduled significant electricity maintenance work throughout the Manning Valley on Tuesday February 28. Photo supplied.

Essential Energy has scheduled significant electricity maintenance work throughout the Manning Valley on Tuesday February 28, weather permitting.

