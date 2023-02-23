Essential Energy has scheduled significant electricity maintenance work throughout the Manning Valley on Tuesday February 28, weather permitting.
Crews will be working on numerous power poles and sections of powerlines, upgrading key supporting equipment, along with general maintenance on the overhead and underground electricity networks.
Work will also be completed on the Essential Energy zone substations at Harrington and Coopernook.
Operations Manager Mid North Coast, Mat Reedy said that due to the large scale of the work, extensive planning has been put into place to minimise impact on the community.
"We will be bringing in crews from other parts of our network to assist the local depot to complete the work in the shortest timeframe safety will allow," Mr Reedy said.
"These additional crews will mean customers are affected by one power outage, instead of multiple outages."
To keep our crews safe while working on the electricity network, this power outage will be necessary for customers in Coopernook, Coralville, Croki, Crowdy Head, Harrington, Johns River, Jones Island, Langley Vale, Lansdowne, Melinga, Moorland, Moto, Upper Lansdowne and surrounding areas,.
Notifications have been sent to those customers impacted, to help them plan around the power outage.
"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank the community for their cooperation while our crews complete this important maintenance work," Mr Reedy said.
Customers can view power outage information and tips at essentialenergy.com.au/outage-tips
