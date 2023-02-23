NSW shadow health minister, Ryan Park joined Labor colleague and candidate for Myall Lakes, Mark Vanstone in meeting local health workers to discuss their concerns ahead of next month's state election.
Speaking outside the gates of Manning Base Hospital, Mr Park spoke of the need for a focus on health outside of major city areas.
When questioned as to Labor's commitment to Manning Base Hospital, the shadow minister responded that that the purpose of his visit was to ascertain the specific needs of the broader region before final costings and proposals could be finalised.
"We're up here today to have a look at and listen to those issues the community is raising," Mr Park said.
"We're certainly concerned that a commitment was made at the last election, very little of that money has gone into the hospital, there hasn't been the level of improvement the community expects.
"The Coalition has been in government now for 12 years, they've made a commitment of $100 million four years ago, very little of that has been spent."
Mr Park reiterated Labor's commitment to employing an additional 1200 nurses and midwives across the state, plus an additional 500 paramedics in regional and rural NSW.
"It is quite clear that whoever takes over after March 25 there is going to be a need to focus on staffing, and not only recruitment of staff, but also retention of staff."
When questioned about the proposed public hospital at Forster Tuncurry, Mr Park said it was an issue being considered, though he stressed that "green-lighting" the proposal should not come at the expense of reduced services from Manning Base Hospital.
Following on from a year of industrial disruptions over the issue of nurse numbers in public hospitals, Mr Vanstone said Labor will be enforcing mandatory safe staffing levels should they be elected. However, he declined to give a guarantee on nurse-to-patient ratio numbers, saying the issue was still being considered.
