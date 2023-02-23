Manning River Times
Home/News
Nsw Election

Greens candidate, Eleanor Spence will contest next month's State election for the seat of Myall Lakes

Updated February 24 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eleanor Spence is The Greens candidate for the Myall Lakes in the upcoming NSW election. Picture supplied

Eleanor Spence is taking a second tilt at state politics, contesting the seat of Myall Lakes in the upcoming election in late March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.