Manning River Times
Home/News

Taree High School's Class of 2022 triumphed their final year

Updated February 24 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree High School student Serge Morcombe secured full time employment as a community liaison officer at Taree Public School. Picture supplied

TAREE High School students have triumphed in their final senior year of school and deserve to be celebrated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.