Taree High School's Class of 2022 triumphed their final year

TAREE High School students have triumphed in their final senior year of school and deserve to be celebrated.
The students' hard work and commitment to study have delivered excellent results. Thanks also should go to parents and carers, community, businesses and school teaching and support staff who have supported these students throughout their education journey.
It is important that we celebrate students who have achieved outstanding outcomes in the face of adversity over the past two years.
Many students undertook a variety of pathways to finish their HSC and have left the school with university and TAFE Placements, and first year apprenticeships after completing School Based Traineeships or fulltime employment.
An example of this multi-layered pathway is Serge Morcombe, securing full-time employment at Taree Public School Connected Beginnings Early Childhood Learning in the role of community liaison officer. During Serge's schooling he had part-time work at TIDE Ltd as a trainee ranger, worked part-time at KFC, and was also participating in and promoting Biripi culture across school and community events.
Taree High School congratulates and celebrates all their students' achievements on whatever pathway they have chosen.
Some of the school's Year 12 students were successful in making the Distinguished Achievers Lists being in the top of their courses. They included Band Six for Lachlan Burke: Music 1;Gabe Hunt: Music 1; Sophie Hawkins: Society and Culture, and Mathematics Standard 2; Saffron Williams: Visual Arts; and Dinara Jayarathna: Economics, Mathematics Extension 1 and 2, and she also gained an ATAR of 97.50 becoming dux of the school.
A number of students have been awarded scholarships, including Gabe Hunt for music, Saffron Williams for visual arts, Ausha Paulson for medicine, and Ashley Hampson gaining a Ramsay Scholarship to study a degree in Western Civilisation at the Uni of Wollongong. These are extremely competitive and prestigious achievements.
