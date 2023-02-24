Taree High School's Class of 2022 triumphed their final year

Some of the school's Year 12 students were successful in making the Distinguished Achievers Lists being in the top of their courses. They included Band Six for Lachlan Burke: Music 1;Gabe Hunt: Music 1; Sophie Hawkins: Society and Culture, and Mathematics Standard 2; Saffron Williams: Visual Arts; and Dinara Jayarathna: Economics, Mathematics Extension 1 and 2, and she also gained an ATAR of 97.50 becoming dux of the school.