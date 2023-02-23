Manning River Times
Taree Lions Club celebrates Lions Awareness Day with free community barbecue on banks of Manning River

Taree Lions Club's new barbecue van at Taree Racecourse in 2022. Picture Scott Calvin

Taree Lions Club is inviting the community to join them in a free community barbecue to celebrate all that Lions does and has achieved on Lions Awareness Day.

