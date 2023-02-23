Taree Lions Club is inviting the community to join them in a free community barbecue to celebrate all that Lions does and has achieved on Lions Awareness Day.
The barbecue is being held on Saturday, February 25, from 10am to 2pm near the RiverStage in Queen Elizabeth Park at the end of Manning Street, Taree.
"Lions has been operating in the Manning Region 68 years now and has made a big difference to many lives over this time, said secretary John Lenton.
"Thousands of dollars and volunteer work hours have been donated over the last few years with so many natural disasters," said secretary John Lenton.
"This would not have been possible without the incredible hard work and dedication from Lions volunteers and support from the local community.
"We thank everyone for their support and encourage residents to come along to our barbecue and live music event, say hello and find out how you can get involved and help make a difference.
"Please come join us for some live music on stage and a free sausage sizzle or chicken burger."
Lions Australia CEO Rob Oerlemans says Lions Awareness Day is particularly important this year.
"As climate-induced disasters continue to devastate communities, we need volunteers now more than ever."
"Lions Awareness Day is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the incredible difference our volunteers make and give people an opportunity to learn more about our organisation.
"It's been a big couple of years for our members with some of the worst flooding in our country's history. We know the road to recovery is a long one after a disaster.
"Our volunteers are still going above and beyond to help communities rebuild after the devastating bushfires of 2019/2020 and we will see the same with flood affected communities," Mr Oerlemans said.
"If you are interested in making a difference, ask your local Lions how you can get involved. We know there are many people out there looking to make a difference in the community right now, and it's a great time to join us.
"Our goal is that the demographic makeup of our clubs matches the demography of the community in which they operate.
"We're so proud to have a growing number of speciality clubs across Australia ranging from young Leo clubs, virtual clubs, ethnic clubs, special interest, and autism clubs. We have key focus areas and several fantastic Lions foundations. Whatever your interest and passion, Lions can help you make a difference."
Since the first club was formed in Australia 75 years ago Lions has grown dramatically in size and impact with more than 1300 clubs and 25,000 members now giving back through an array of community-based programs and initiatives.
Some Lions are on a mission to cure childhood cancer and diabetes, others are committed to assisting those impacted by drought and floods, and many are simply working together to help people in need in their local community.
One thing all Lions have in common is together they are making an incredible difference.
Lions' volunteers pay annual membership fees to cover admin costs which means 100 per cent of funds donated to your local Lions Club goes directly towards the cause.
More than $50 million is donated to Lions Australia each year with all funds going directly to important causes and people in need.
More than $5 million is invested in youth programs each year, more than $20 million is invested in medical research, $5 million in drug awareness, $20 million in hearing services and more than 3000 environmental projects are carried out by Lions Australia every year.
Where there's a need, there's a Lion. Lions Australia is Australia's largest service organisation with more than 1300 clubs in Australia and Papua New Guinea. Lions Australia promotes youth, support medical research, provide aid to people with disability, community service and disaster relief. Lions are friends, family and neighbours who share a core belief: community is what we make it.
For more information, please visit lionsclubs.org.au.
