After waiting 18 months for a development application to be approved by MidCoast Council, Amanda Tate, the owner of the building, finally has the go ahead to start converting the old Manning River Times building on the corner of Manning and Albert streets into a holistic wellness centre.
The development application (DA) was approved unanimously by councillors, who were pleased with the plans to preserve the building's heritage.
"I'm conscious of the fact you've got a very prominent corner. And it is also a really big piece of Taree's history, the paper," Amanda said.
"I really want to honour the building. I feel the responsibility on my shoulders to restore that building properly, and create an iconic building on that corner."
Amanda plans to strip the building back to it's brick work, but prior to that the first task is to demolish the modern add-ons to the building, which Amanda hopes to start on as soon as possible.
Disabled access will be created to access a wholefoods café and courtyard, where a "cozy, sneaky bar" will be situated. The bar will be "boutiquey", Amanda says, serving organic wines and drinks made of local produce.
"It will be the sort of place you can go for a drink after work," Amanda said, adding it will also be a venue for live music.
The revamped building also will house an apothecary retail store which will sell healing items such as herbs, teas, poultices, oils and creams, consulting rooms for alternative practitioners, and a room for use as a yoga studio, and to hire out for talks, seminars and events.
The centre is to be named the Anandamaya Wellness Centre. Anandamaya is a Sanskrit word meaning, in essence, "blissful, full of joy or happiness".
Amanda explained the Anandamaya Wellness Centre was for complementary medicine, not to replace traditional medical practitioners.
When asked how long until the centre would be up and running, she was optimistic.
"I would like to think six months but I don't know if that's practical. And like I said, we're stripping back the building. We don't know what we're going to uncover," she said.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
