Work about to start on historic Manning River Times building in Taree to turn into wellness centre

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
February 25 2023 - 4:25am
Amanda Tate plans to convert the one-time Manning River Times premises into a holistic wellness centre. Picture supplied

After waiting 18 months for a development application to be approved by MidCoast Council, Amanda Tate, the owner of the building, finally has the go ahead to start converting the old Manning River Times building on the corner of Manning and Albert streets into a holistic wellness centre.

