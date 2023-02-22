NORTH Coast under 16s rugby league side needs a win this Saturday's (February 25) Andrew Johns Cup clash against Central Coast Roosters at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Bulldogs, coached by Peter Wood from Taree, have a win, a draw and a loss from three outings and have games against the Roosters tomorrow and Northern Rivers Titans at Ballina on Saturday, March 4 to play.
North Coast under 18s would need to down the Roosters this week and the Titans the following Saturday to have any hope of qualifying. The Bulldogs would also need other results to go their way.
The under 16s will be underway from 11am on Saturday with the under 18s kicking off at 12.50.
Meanwhile, North Coast men head to Tamworth for a trial against Northern Tigers tomorrow. Group Three players dominate the squad.
The Bulldogs meet Northern Rivers Titans in the opening round of the Country Championships at Ballina on March 4.
Robert 'Rip' Taylor from Coffs Harbour is coaching the North Coast side.
