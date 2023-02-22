Manning River Times

Crucial games for North Coast under 16s and 18s

By Mick McDonald
Updated February 23 2023 - 10:33am, first published 9:30am
North Coast under 16s coach Peter Wood from Taree.

NORTH Coast under 16s rugby league side needs a win this Saturday's (February 25) Andrew Johns Cup clash against Central Coast Roosters at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry to keep their playoff hopes alive.

