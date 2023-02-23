Lansdowne Public School
Lansdowne Public School is pleased to advise that following a tender process, the NSW Department of Education has selected Active OOSH for the provision of before and after school care, vacation care and staff development day care services at Lansdowne Public School. You can find further information about Active OOSH at www.activeoosh.com.au. It is expected that the service will be established and ready to start in term two, depending on service approval. We will advise of exact commencement dates as soon as service approval is finalised by the regulator.
On Monday, February 27 Lansdowne school students in years 3-6 will be heading to Tuncurry for the Newcastle Permanent Soccer Gala Day. This is a great opportunity for students to have a go, learn new skills and meet students from other schools
The school will be doing its part for Clean Up Australia Day on Friday, March 3 by cleaning up in and around the school grounds. Clean Up Australia Day is on Sunday, March 5.
Congratulations to the students who represented their school at the Small Schools Swimming Carnival on Tuesday, February 7 at Wingham. Five students have qualified for zone and will again represent the school next Wednesday, March 1 at the Manning Aquatic Centre.
Each year Constable David Russell comes to Lansdowne Public School to visit the students and have a talk about social media, bullying, stranger danger and lots of other topics. Parents, carers, and family members have been invited to join them on Tuesday, March 7 as this information is also important for parents and carers.
What's on
On Saturday, February 25 the annual Lansdowne Community Hall Twilight Market is happening, commencing at 4pm with lots of stalls packed with great bargains. Sausages sandwiches and cold drinks from the barbecue and tea, coffee and delicious homemade cakes from the kitchen available.
There is still room for outside spaces if anyone would like to have a stall. Phone 6556 7146 for bookings or further information.
A reminder that candidates in the upcoming state election will be attending at the market. Take this opportunity to ask any questions that you may like to put to them before the election March 25.
Again on Saturday, February 25, commencing at 7pm the Upper Lansdowne Hall has an exciting night of entertainment with a glamenco guitar and dance concert with maestro Paco Lara along with Deya Miranda Giner (flamenco dance) and Byron Mark (percussion and piano).
Also on Saturday, February 25 the Lansdowne Men's Bowling Club will be competing in division six of the Open Gender Pennants Competition at Harrington. Play commences at 1pm. Supporters would be welcomed to go along and watch the game.
If anyone is intending to play soccer with the Lansdowne Lions soccer club and have not yet registered you need to do so urgently as time is running out to do so. All players must be registered by the 28th of February. So far there is only enough players to form a men's senior team.
On Sunday, February 26 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club will hold its Open Music Day from 11am to 4pm. Walk up artists most welcome. Contact Jennie on 0431 347 772.
Prospective players can find more information on the club's Facebook page Lansdowne Lions FC (including registration fees, size chart for ordering shorts and socks, and training details). Senior pre-season has already started and is held on Wednesday afternoons from around 5.30-6pm (time and venue subject to change).
