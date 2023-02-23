Lansdowne Public School is pleased to advise that following a tender process, the NSW Department of Education has selected Active OOSH for the provision of before and after school care, vacation care and staff development day care services at Lansdowne Public School. You can find further information about Active OOSH at www.activeoosh.com.au. It is expected that the service will be established and ready to start in term two, depending on service approval. We will advise of exact commencement dates as soon as service approval is finalised by the regulator.