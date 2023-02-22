About 30 protesters gathered at the entrance to Taree Courthouse on Wednesday morning to voice their support for those arrested over a recent attempt to block logging in the Bulga State Forest.
Holding a banner that read "Save Our Forests" the protesters called on the state government to impose an immediate moratorium on further logging of areas identified as koala or threatened species habitat.
Among the protesters was former Great Lakes councillor Linda Gill, who voiced her support for those arrested while reiterating the group's concern of damage caused to wildlife and the environment by the continuation of logging.
"Our government is condoning and aiding and abetting [the destruction of] the last of endangered species habitat," Ms Gill said.
"We're here to support the forest protectors and the reason is that without actions like that we won't have change."
Also present was Greens candidate for Myall Lakes at the March 25 state election, Eleanor Spence, who threw her support behind the group, stating that her party would facilitate a transition out of logging native forests.
"We need to stop logging our native forests because forests are climate action, we need those forests to be kept standing, we need them as habitat for our threatened species, and they also help to protect our water quality," Ms Spence said.
"The Greens have a plan to transition from the logging of native forests to logging of plantations, and we need to plan for the future."
