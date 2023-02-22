Manning River Times
Home/News

Protest over logging in Bulga State Forest

RK
By Rick Kernick
February 22 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens candidate for Myall Lakes, Eleanor Spence was among those gathered at Taree Courthouse to voice their support for those arrested over recent logging protest. Photo Rick Kernick.

About 30 protesters gathered at the entrance to Taree Courthouse on Wednesday morning to voice their support for those arrested over a recent attempt to block logging in the Bulga State Forest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.