TAREE United will look to put Great Lakes in a spin in the Manning T1 cricket major semi-final at Chatham Park on Saturday.
United skipper Josh Ferris will have four spin bowlers at his disposal, Ricky Campbell, Danial Stone, Josh Meldrum and Dean Mills. Meldrum returns for this game and he'll also bolster a vulnerable United middle order.
However, United will again be without seamer Jackson Witts while Sam Couch is also away.
"That's the way it's been all season we lose a couple and we gain a couple each week,'' Ferris said.
"But after this week I'm sure everyone will be available, so that going to give me some selection headaches.''
Ferris said Jacob Smith and Tom Burley would share the new ball duties against the Dolphins.
Burley has been particularly frugal in recent matches and last week against Great Lakes he claimed 3/12 from 6.5 overs.
"Dean Mills bowled a bit of medium pace last week, so that gives us another option as well,'' Ferris said.
"But hopefully we can put runs on the board and that'll put enough pressure on their batsmen. It won't matter who's bowling then.''
United scored a comfortable win over Great Lakes last week, despite losing five wickets in running down 99. Ferris said the Dolphins were minus their two regular opening bowlers and he wasn't aware if they would be back for the major semi.
"It is what it is. We can only play what's in front of us,'' Ferris said.
Chatham Park came back into play for the first time this season, last Saturday, while a junior representative fixture was conducted there on Sunday.
Ferris said the wicket was good then and he expected it would be better for Saturday. He said heavy rain mid-week won't have any dramatic impact on the wicket.
The club carried out some remedial work on the outfield earlier in the week.
"We'll bat for sure if I win the toss, 100 per cent,'' he said.
Ferris added that last week's result was an aberration as usually clashes between the sides are close.
"It nearly always goes down to the last wicket, there's usually not much in it,'' he said.
"They save runs in the field because they're young and enthusiastic. It's the same when they bat, they turn ones into twos and twos into threes. That's where they get us, they're just too young.
"So it usually ends up pretty tight. I'd expect nothing less this weekend.''
Winner advances to the March 11 grand final with the loser to take on the winner of the Gloucester/Wingham preliminary final on Saturday, March 4.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
