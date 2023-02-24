WINGHAM will field their strongest side for the first time this season in tomorrow's Manning T1 cricket minor semi-final against Gloucester at Cedar Party Reserve.
All the batting big guns will be there - Michael Rees, Ben Scowen, Ben Cole.
"We're looking pretty strong,'' captain, Dave Rees said.
"We've been without one or two of our best batsmen each game this year. But everyone's back for this weekend and they're committed for the finals series.''
Wingham were poised to have a shot at a top two finish when the competition resumed after Christmas. However, Rees said the side struggled to get the best side on the field during January and February and Wingham eventually had to settle for third. Rees said he would have no hesitation batting if he won the toss.
"There's a saying in cricket that you think about bowling, then bat anyway,'' he said.
"Cedar Party is a very good cricket wicket, so we want to bat first.''
Gloucester goes into the finals series on the back of a horror batting performance against Taree West last weekend. The Bushmen could only must 85 in reply to 105, with skipper, Harry Clarke providing 32 of the runs.
However, Rees is expecting a tough semi-final match.
"They've been like us, they've had trouble getting their best side every week,'' Rees said.
"But Gloucester's been a bit of a dark horse in the second part of the season and I've heard they will be at full strength this week.''
Gloucester defeated Wingham in their last encounter played at Gloucester.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
