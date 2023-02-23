IN seven months, Paul Frankham progressed from dragon boat novice to State selection.
Paul, 46, has been named in the NSW Senior A team (paddlers aged between 40 and 50) for the Australian Dragon Boat Championships in Albury in April. He is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
Paul admits if it hadn't been for his wife, Kim, he wouldn't have taken up the dragon boating.
"Kim had tried dragon boating down in Sydney for her work,'' Paul said.
Not long after moving to the area, Kim heard of the Manning club's Lean2Paddle Program.
"I think it was last May. Kim said she wanted to have a go at Learn2Paddle, so I drove her down there,'' Paul said.
His plan was to be a spectator.
"But the club was looking for more guys to take it up, so Kim said I should have a go,'' Paul said.
"I used to row surf boats with Dee Why, so I thought, 'why not?' ''
Paul enjoyed the program and soon advanced to competing in regattas.
"Trials were coming up for the State team, so I put my name down. I figured that I'm not getting any younger, so I might as well have a go. I was successful in getting through the trials and making the State side,'' he said.
He now heads to Sydney on a weekly basis for training.
"I'm also training in my own time, doing weights and paddle boarding along with club training,'' Paul said.
Paul understands Victoria is the defending champion in his division and he said there was a fair degree of rivalry between the States.
He said dragon boating has been an incentive to get fit.
"It has definitely given me some physical goals, because I wasn't really training for a sport before. And it's a team sport. Since joining the club Kim and I have met a whole lot of people who we wouldn't have known otherwise,'' he said.
"And I get to spend time with my wife while we're training and competing.''
He's always enjoyed training and said when he was in the Dee Why crews, that could involved up to eight sessions a week.
"After I stopped rowing I started doing work in the gym and I've done a few adventure races in the Blue Mountains, although running isn't really my go."
The Manning club competed at the Grafton regatta last weekend. Urunga will be the next in March and this will be another challenge.
"We're combing with Camden Haven and we're doing a 16 kilometre race.
"That's a bit unusual for dragons boats - mostly there'll be canoes and outrigger boats involved, but we're having a go this year. That'll be interesting, we did six kilometres at Grafton, but 16 is going to be pretty hard work.''
It's been a hectic but enjoyable few months. Paul's pleased he heeded his wife's advice last May.
"I should to that more often,'' he smiled.
