The State election will be held on Saturday, March 25

February 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Ballot box

Candidates contesting the seat of Myall Lakes in the upcoming state election are attending a Meet the Candidates evening at the newly opened Beryl Jane Flett Studio at Manning Entertainment Centre.

