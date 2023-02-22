Tinonee Public School
From all reports the family barbecue held last Friday, February 17 proved a hit with students and parents who took the opportunity to come and be part of the family event. Most students love having their parents come along to such functions and no doubt there will be more during the year.
Students are encouraged to utilise the library on allocated days Tuesday and Wednesdays but they must be provide a library bag to protect the books, which can be a pillowcase, shopping bag or a special bag in which to hold them.
A very useful skill and no load to carry - CPR and first aid lessons for all students from kindergarten through to year six were conducted by a qualified instructor from Surf Life Saving NSW - cost free - on Tuesday February 21.
Let us hope the weather is a little cooler come Friday, March 3 when the cross country will take place within the school grounds.
In mid March NAPLAN commences going from with years three and five participating.
Kindergarten class for 2023 is somewhat smaller than in past years but I am sure all the youngsters will enjoy their classmates and teacher as they take their first steps at "Big School".
Drive to Tuncurry
John and I enjoyed a drive out to Tuncurry on Monday and called in at The Sporties and met up with friends Pauline and Barry who used be customers of John way back and then owned the bakery at Old Bar. They are both keeping well and Barry was there to have a game of lawn bowls.
Afterwards we had a drive across the bridge to Forster and it was a surprise to see so many changes - it has been a while since we were last there and it has certainly gone ahead in leaps and bounds.
Passing of Edward "Ted" Moncrieff
I joined the Moncrieff family and friends to say a final farewell to Ted Moncrieff, late of Taree and formerly of Nabiac and Minimbah for many years.
Ted was my family's neighbour when we had the farm at Dargaville's Road, Nabiac and we got to know both Judy and Ted very well.
Ted is survived by his loving wife Judy of 59 years and family of sons David, Scott, Matthew and daughter Jodie, their partners and grandchildren along with brother Andrew of Sydney.
Ted's birthday on March 17 would have seen him turn 85 years. He passed away on February 9. His funeral was held at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens and was conducted by celebrant Sarah Julian.
Ted had a connection with Mondrook/Tinonee as he had relatives living there in the 1940s.
Rest in peace Ted. Sincere condolences are extended to his family.
Safety warnings
Last Monday, afternoon whilst getting papers from the Tinonee Historical Museum, I witnessed a near accident on Manchester Street, in front of the Museum when a young boy, possibly around 10 years old, was riding his scooter in the middle of the street, with no helmet. A small white car drove from the school end towards The Bucketts Way, and the child was oblivious to the car coming up behind him.
Thankfully the driver was able to avoid him but things could have had a different outcome.
Parents please speak to your children about wearing a helmet and the road rules if they have a foot scooter, skateboard or pushbike and the need to ride on the correct side of the road - it is too late if they are injured or worst was to happen.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.