Essential Energy will shortly be trialing new voltage detection technology in Taree as a high-tech way to increasing public safety.
A range of metal objects on the street will be tested, including bus stop seating, traffic lights, signs, bike stands and utility equipment, with the contact voltage immediately identified.
The two-month trial program conducted in partnership with technology infrastructure company, Osmose, will be rolled out across 10 selected NSW locations and will cover more than 2500km of ground across Essential Energy's electricity network.
Taree has been selected for the trial, with testing in the area to commence on Sunday, February 26 and run to Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Osmose technicians will commence work at 4pm and work through until 4am during the program.
They will be driving white utility vehicles with Essential Energy and Osmose branding at low speeds.
Noise levels will be low, with residents only hearing the vehicle travelling and they may see flashing lights.
Technicians will be in contact with Essential Energy if a fault that is detected requires attention.
Essential Energy's operations manager Mid North Coast, Mat Reedy said he was pleased to be partnering with Osmose on the trial, after seeing the public safety benefits the system is delivering worldwide.
"The technology detects minute levels of electricity that may be present in earthed objects providing us with an opportunity to investigate and ensure any potential safety concerns are addressed," Mr Reedy said.
"This process is completed from street level, using a vehicle fitted with cameras and a sensor. Technicians monitor the voltage level readings and detect any leakages.
"In addition to improving public safety, the mobile service will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions, by being able to address any electrical losses through early detection of leakages.
"The towns included in the trial were chosen from all over our network to provide a broad understanding of their unique network challenges, including ageing infrastructure, inland and coastal impacts.
"We appreciate the support of the communities involved in the trial and look forward to assessing the positive impacts to public safety and the environment."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.