Essential Energy's new technology to keep Taree safe

Updated February 23 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Osmose technicians will work from 4pm until 4am during the program and will be driving white utility vehicles with Essential Energy and Osmose branding. Photo supplied.

Essential Energy will shortly be trialing new voltage detection technology in Taree as a high-tech way to increasing public safety.

