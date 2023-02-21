Circartus, a local and regional community circus, circus school and not-for-profit community development organisation based in Wingham, is seeking a new volunteer president to join their ranks.
Circartus has been operating since 2009, under the guardianship of Jill Watkins.
The role of president is an important one, and already comes with built-in support and systems, and a "good will" in the community that has set Circartus up for success, a spokesperson from Circartus said.
They are seeking someone with:
Please lodge your expression of interest to circartus@gmail.com by February 28, 2023.
If you would like more information about this volunteer leadership opportunity please phone Jill on 0447 171 128 or email as above.
