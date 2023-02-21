Manning River Times
Wingham circus school Circartus seeks volunteer president

February 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Members of Circartus attend many community events. File picture

Circartus, a local and regional community circus, circus school and not-for-profit community development organisation based in Wingham, is seeking a new volunteer president to join their ranks.

