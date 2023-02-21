Manning River Times
Home/News

Old Bar Community News

By Ian Dimmock
Updated February 22 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar RSL Sub-branch members and Soldiers' Memorial Hall committee members cleaning out the hall. Picture Teresa Early

The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch held its annual general meeting last week and the stability of the Sub-branch was evident in that all the office holders were re-elected. Bob Waller was elected to the vacant position of vice-president.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.