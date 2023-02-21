The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch held its annual general meeting last week and the stability of the Sub-branch was evident in that all the office holders were re-elected. Bob Waller was elected to the vacant position of vice-president.
In his report to the meeting, president Jeff Early advised that new members have continued to be added to the ranks now consisting of one life member, 64 service members and 24 auxiliary members, making a combined total of 93 members, which is a massive growth from 12 years ago. Two new service member applicants joined at this meeting .
The Sub-branch enjoys great support from a range of Old Bar businesses and the treasurer reported that the meat raffles at the Old Bar Tavern, Club Old Bar and the Saturday morning meat raffles resulted in the financial position remaining quite stable, taking a small dip during the year overall.
This support allows the Sub-branch to provide assistance to veterans, their families and the widows of former veterans, which is the primary function of the RSL.
The cost of organising commemorations is also significant.
The Sub-branch has hosted two sport and recreation days through the year with other sub-branches joining in. It is proposed to have a beach walk in March. The auxiliary have a number of ideas for fund-raising throughout the year.
Plans are well underway for Anzac Day celebrations at the Beach Reserve and more will be advised on this in later editions.
Office bearers now are president, Jeff Earley; vice president, Robert Waller; secretary, Rick Jackson; treasurer, Damien Gow; welfare officers, Robert Waller and Mike Doyle.
Committee members are Ian Dimmock, Neville Pollitt, Peter Vidler, Mike Doyle, Robert Waller, Mark Redhead; trustees, areIan Dimmock, Robert Waller, Frank Pilgrim; delegate to Congress and Lower North Coast District Council, Robert Waller and Jeff Early; Recruiting officer/ new members, Teresa Earley; advertising and promotion, Ian Dimmock, Teresa Earley.
President Jeff thanked the 23 members who attended and thanked the wider membership for their ongoing volunteering support throughout the year.
World Day of Prayer at Old Bar
World Day of Prayer in Old Bar this year will be hosted by the Catholic congregation. Instead of the traditional evening service, it will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hall Street, Old Bar at 9.30am on Saturday, March 4.
The theme this year is " I Have Heard About Your Faith" and the program is put together by the women of Taiwan. Women and men of all denominations traditionally attend this service and all are welcome.
The World Day of Prayer is an international ecumenical Christian laywomen's initiative. It is run under the motto "Informed Prayer and Prayerful Action," and is celebrated annually in more than 170 countries on the first Friday in March.
The movement aims to bring together women of various races, cultures and traditions in a yearly common day of prayer, as well as in closer fellowship, understanding and action throughout the year.
Old Bar Markets this Sunday
The next markets will be held Sunday, February 26 from 8am to 1pm at the Beach Reserve above the skate park. These markets are well supported by stall-holders and the public so a visit is well worthwhile.
Soldiers' Memorial Hall cleanout
A final cleanout of Barwalla goods took place last Monday at the Soldiers' Memorial Hall.
Barwalla, the RSL Day Club, ceased operating at the end of 2022. Many of their assets, such as games, have already been donated and the remainder of the items were cleared from the hall by RSL Sub-branch members and hall committee members with some items donated to the Surf Club.
The hall committee is seeking grant funding to replace the hall roof and to underpin the rear corner of the building which has subsided. They are also desirous of refurbishing the toilets.
This hall is heavily booked by various community groups and is the only conventional hall in Old Bar. The interior is in very good condition and it is air conditioned and has a large kitchen.
