Ozfish Unlimited's Manning chapter is preparing for their Clean Up Australia Day 2023 event to be held at Harrington and they've invited everyone to come along.
Running from 10am to 30pm at John Oxley Reserve on Sunday March 5, the event will involve collecting, sorting, and categorising rubbish taken from the adjacent waterways.
According to Ozfish spokesperson, Taylah Kirk, the goal of the exercise is to gain a better understanding of the source of pollution and how to best combat its spread.
"We will be doing a cleanup for approximately an hour and then after that we will be bringing all of the collected rubbish back to John Oxley Reserve, then sorting the rubbish out into relevant categories with the information to be uploaded to the Australian Marine Debris initiative database," Taylah said.
"All of that information that's uploaded to that database goes towards stopping pollution at the source, working closely with policy and legislation to find out where this rubbish is coming from and what we can do to mitigate those measures to stop the source of rubbish."
Ozfish, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to maintaining healthy waterways, has been involved with the Clean Up Australia Day for the past seven years, hosting events throughout the country. Their expansive program will involve 26 cleanup events this year, happening across Australia.
Volunteers are advised they are free to bring down a kayak or canoe if they have one and help with the removal of rubbish from the river.
A free barbecue will be held post clean-up for volunteers, who are urged to bring Sunscreen and a water bottle. Clean-up kits will be provided on the day and anyone wanting to bring along a rod for a fish in the river afterwards is welcome to do so.
Taylah said it was important for the local community to get involved with events like this as it raises awareness about the litter and pollution issues in local environments, while also providing an opportunity for residents to learn better ways of managing their everyday plastic consumption, something she believes the recreational fishing community is already passionate about.
"I think the recreational fishing community especially takes a really strong sense of stewardship over our waterways and they're some of the most passionate people I've ever spoken to when it comes to protecting our waterways,"
"There's some fantastic initiatives that are happening in the rec fishing scene where we've got facilities where you can get rid of your discarded fishing tackle, and that'll go to somewhere it will be reused or recycled or repurposed into new materials, which is fantastic."
Anyone interested in participating on the day can do so by following the registration link : ozfish.org.au/cuad-2023-manning-river-march-2023-registration/?swcfpc=1.
