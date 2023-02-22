Myall Lakes candidates promise to support local print media

Both National and Labor candidates for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson and Mark Vandstone, have promised they will support local print media with paid advertising if their party wins the State election next month.
However both stopped short of taking the Dan Andrews pledge to commit to advertising in local media every week.
Nationals candidate for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said the NSW government recognised the importance of regional media in ensuring regional communities have access to trusted news sources covering the issues that matter to them.
"That's why NSW government agencies are required to spend at least 26 per cent of their campaign media expenditure on media platforms targeting regional audiences for advertising campaigns of relevance to regional and remote communities," Ms Thompson told the Manning River Times.
"This ensures important government messages for regional NSW are targeted to the communities they are speaking to," she said.
"We want a strong regional media - and in line with this the NSW Liberal and Nationals government recently announced a new $3 million Regional Media Fund.
"This fund will assist regional media outlets to drive innovation, tell stories in new ways and ensure that our communities have access to the news and information they need about the issues affecting them."
Ms Thompson said she appreciated the importance of print media and the need to support local newspapers with paid advertising.
"I will absolutely support local print media with paid advertising should I be elected as the next local member for Myall Lakes."
Labor candidate for Myall Lakes, Mark Vandstone put his support behind the request.
I will be right behind NSW Labor in supporting local media, and particularly local community newspapers such as yours, Mr Vandstone said.
The Manning River Times joined other mastheads in the Australian Community Media (ACM) network last week to ask NSW premier, Dominic Perrottet and Labor's Chris Minns if they would help protect the future of local news in NSW.
In the local arena, we asked the two Myall Lakes candidate two questions:
Should the next NSW premier take the Dan Andrews pledge of a full page state government ad in every regional paper every week?
Should local government be required to notify ratepayers of development applications and council activities via council notices advertised in their local paper?
The second question didn't apply in the Mid Coast local government area, as MidCoast Council has continued to advertise its weekly activities in all three Mid Coast mastheads - the Great Lakes Advocate, Manning River Times and Gloucester Advocate - despite changes to legislation three years ago.
MidCoast Council general manager Adrian Panuccio told the Manning River Times why council made the decision to continue to advertise weekly in the local papers, despite it no longer being a legal requirement. His response can be read here.
