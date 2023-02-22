Manning River Times
Myall Lakes candidates promise to support local print media

February 22 2023 - 12:00pm
Both National and Labor candidates for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson and Mark Vandstone, have promised they will support local print media with paid advertising if their party wins the State election next month.

Local News

