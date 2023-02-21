Manning River Times
Michael DiRienzo resigns as Hunter New England Health chief executive. Tracey McCosker appointed as interim CEO

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated February 21 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 11:50am
Michael DiRienzo

Michael DiRienzo has resigned as Hunter New England Health chief executive.

