IT's been around two and a half years in the making, now rugby league great Mark Gasnier is out selling the concept of tri-tag rugby.
Gasnier, the former St George, NSW and Australian test centre, was at the Manning Valley Anglican College this week as part of a tour of the eastern seaboard explaining the basics of the game.
"It's a non-contact rugby game, a bit of hybrid between league and rugby, but is predominately rugby,'' Gasnier explained.
"In my perfect world a mother and father would walk down to a local rugby club and be offered a choice for their child between contact and non-contact. More importantly, kids aren't lost to the club or the game if they don't want to play contact.
"This is a bit of a safety net to capture the participants who don't want to play rugby or are late developers.''
The game features simulated rucks, non-contested scrums and lineouts, with players wearing tags, similar to league tag or Oz tag.
"The whole idea it to create game-based scenarios without the contact,'' he said.
Gasnier confirmed the game was more aligned to rugby than league.
He said competitions have started at Newport and Narrabeen while two clubs in Brisbane were aiming to run a short pre-season competition. He expects initially competitions will run during summer.
"But if clubs want to extend this to winter, then that'll be offered as well,'' he said.
Gasnier described the response as 'amazing.'
"I'm really happy and it's just so good going back to community clubs,'' he said.
He stressed that this was an independent venture.
"It obviously benefits Rugby Australia the most, so they have an interest to see how the model works and the kids uptake.''
However, Gasnier said it wasn't just a sport for kids.
"When I give a guideline, I usually say six to 65,''
Turning to the 2023 NRL and Gasnier thinks it might be the year of the Sydney Roosters.
"I just think they have (Sam) Walker coming into that 50 or 60 first grade mark; (Luke) Keary has had that bad luck with injuries, so his motivation levels will be high; Joseph Sua'ali'i is coming into his prime; Tedesco looks set for another big season,'' he said.
"Add Brandon Smith in there and there's a lot to like. But in saying that, Penrith have shown enough to suggest they'll be up there again.''
What about his old club, St George?
"Their start will determine their year,'' he replied.
"They have the better side of the draw. They have the bye first round and they don't play a team from last year's top eight until for the first six or seven rounds - so the start is going to be crucial.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
