A CONTINGENT of 17 Manning River Dragon Boat paddlers travelled north on the Pacific Highway to attend the Grafton regatta, combining with South West Rocks club, Dragons on the Rocks to compete.
The first event was on Saturday at 12.40pm in the middle of the day, with sun blaring. They paddled 6km from the club site to turn around the two Grafton River bridges and back.
The crew made a tactical error under the bridge and had to stop, reverse then make up the time to finish the race. Once around the pylons the crew just hit the gas pedal and took off. The team won in a record 32minutes to complete the race, earning a $200 purse for the event.
Four of their paddlers joined Flamin' Dragons from Port Macquarie and the Camden Haven crew and came in third with a $50 purse - a great financial windfall for the club.
The next day saw the club arrive bright and early to set up the best possible spot for their team gazebo.
What followed was an amazing day for the club. The Manning Rocks, as the combined team has come to be known, won the women's 20s event, came a very close second in the open 10s crew (primarily made up of their male paddlers) and won the mixed 20s. Manning Rocks have never been this successful at any regatta to date.
Club president, Warren Blanch and head coach, Wendy Orman, are proud of how well the club is doing this year and believe the hard training sessions and commitment of the paddlers is paying off.
Manning's recent Learn2Paddle program has been amazing with a full boat of beginners showing up to try the sport. The club executive plan future Learn2Paddle programs and working consistently to get state and federal grants to build up their facilities and equipment to accommodate the increasing club numbers.
If anyone is interested in joining the growing club contact Kaz, the club registrar, on 0410 608 042. The club welcomes all paddlers who are keen to get fit and enjoy a challenge.
