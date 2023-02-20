Manning River Times

Success for Manning Dragon Boat Club at Grafton regatta

February 21 2023 - 10:00am
Manning Dragon Boat Club's Grafton team (back) Whady Jarosz, Geoff Reay, Scott Kearin, Warren Blanch, Wendy Orman, Denise Yea. Middle Ron Claxton, Louise Watson, Judi Poole, Narelle McKay. Front Cheryl Pickard, Helen Claxton, Karen Drury, Maureen Pratten, Kim Frankham, Angela Callaghan. Front Paul Frankham

A CONTINGENT of 17 Manning River Dragon Boat paddlers travelled north on the Pacific Highway to attend the Grafton regatta, combining with South West Rocks club, Dragons on the Rocks to compete.

