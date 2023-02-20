Manning River Times
Home/News

Bovine ephemeral fever found in cattle on NSW North Coast

February 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Affected cattle are often by themselves, off their feed, seek shade and water, shiver, drool and are lame. Photo supplied.

Cases of bovine ephemeral fever, also known as three-day sickness, are being seen in cattle on the NSW North Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.