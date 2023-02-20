Manning River Times

Two southern clubs show interest in zone premier league

By Mick McDonald
February 21 2023 - 9:00am
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher

TWO southern clubs will consider nominating for Football Mid North Coast's Zone Premier League set to kickoff in April.

