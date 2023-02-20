TWO southern clubs will consider nominating for Football Mid North Coast's Zone Premier League set to kickoff in April.
FMNC chairman Lance Fletcher said he has been in negotiations with the two clubs.
"It's about 50/50 at the moment,'' Mr Fletcher said.
"The clubs in question want to go back to their players and see if they want to be involved in the ZPL, which will be the strongest competition in the zone.''
He understands the clubs would have enough players to form first and reserve grade sides.
Mr Fletcher was reluctant to name the clubs, but confirmed Taree Wildcats wouldn't be involved in the ZPL.
As it stands six clubs will be playing in the ZPL. All are from the Hastings/Macleay area. Mr Fletcher said previously that the zone would go ahead with a six team competition if there are no further nominations.
"But obviously we'd prefer eight clubs from right across the zone,'' he added.
The ZPL replaces the Coastal Premier League after it collapsed when North Coast Football clubs withdrew support late last year. The CPL came into play in 2020 and last year 12 clubs from Forster-Tuncurry to Coffs Harbour were involved.
Football Mid North Coast clubs have until March 22 to nominate sides for the various competitions conducted by the zone. Over 35s will start the new season on Wednesday April 19 with the women on Friday April 21 and the junior and senior grades, including the ZPL, on Saturday, April 22.
Meanwhile two vacancies on the zone's board were filled while Mr Fletcher was also returned at the zone annual meeting held on Sunday. The board met for the first time on Monday evening.
"I was elected unopposed and will lead the FMNC board again in 2023,'' Mr Fletcher said.
"Mark Pilgrim is vice chairman and David Goldstein treasurer.
"On Sunday I was elected to serve another three years on the board. Greg Bell (Port Macquarie) and Rachel Bax (Wauchope) were elected, replacing Mike Parsons and the late David Stewart.''
Mr Parsons, from, Taree, resigned from the FMNC board to take over as chairman of Northern NSW Football.
"The nine members of the FMNC board have a diverse background in football and business and will continue to re-build numbers and give more opportunities for our players, referees and coaches to better their skills,'' Mr Fletcher said.
Mr Fletcher added most clubs reported an encouraging response with registrations.
"We've over half of last year's numbers already,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.