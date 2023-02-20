Manning River Times

Big finals day looms for Manning junior cricket representative sides

February 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning and Hastings Green under 11s after the semi-final.

MANNING junior cricket's under 11, 13 and 17 sides have progressed to finals of the Mid North Coast inter-district competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.