MANNING junior cricket's under 11, 13 and 17 sides have progressed to finals of the Mid North Coast inter-district competition.
The 15s have one more round match to determine the finalists.
Manning 13s remain undefeated after nine matches and will meet Hastings Green in the grand final on March 5, probably at the Johnny Martin Oval.
However, Manning had a scare in the final round game against Hastings Gold. Manning slumped to 5/29 chasing Gold's modest total of 78. Kobi Harris 29no and Gus Loretan 21no combined for a 51 run partnership to steer Manning to a semi final win.
Earlier Jesse Townsend bowled with exceptional pace, taking 4/8 to ensure Hastings could only compile 78.
Manning 11s travelled to Port Macquarie for the semi-final against Hastings Green and compiled 7/182 from their 30 overs, with Harry Plummer scoring a brilliant 67no. Plummer was well supported by Oliver Barry who remained 26no.
Thomas Witchard with 3/3 helped restrict Hastings to 91 in reply. The11s will meet Hasting Gold in their grand final.
Manning under 17s will take on Macleay Valley in the grand final after a four wicket semi-final win against Hastings at Old Bar's EG Trad Chris Dempsey Field. The Marron brothers were among the wickets with Kyle taking 4/20 and Chase 2/26.
Christian Paterson also bowled well taking 2/14. Sam Eggins top scored with 27, while Riley Webster remained 14no as a Manning successfully chased down Hastings 81.
"It's great to see a full season of cricket and for our sides to perform so positively,'' Manning Junior Cricket president Michael Roohan said.
"Manning are now looking forward to a big finals day.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.