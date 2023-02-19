When a horse loses its maiden status at only its second start and in as commanding a fashion as Bulls Blood did Manning Valley Race Club's meeting at Taree on Sunday, its trainer can't help but be enthusiastic about its future.
And Stephen Jones believes he's going to have a lot of fun with the five-year-old gelding, which bolted in with the Saxbys Drury Distribution Country Boosted Maiden Handicap over 1400 metres.
Bulls Blood, the $1.90 favourite, jumped even with the field and showed good early speed under Aaron Bullock's riding to find a forward position on the outside of leader Twin Seas.
When they straightened, Bulls Blood quickly asserted his superiority and raced away to win by a widening 4.46 lengths from Twin Seas, with Fireflies a bit over a length further back in third.
Bulls Blood was formerly trained by Greg Hickman at Warwick Farm and had just the one run under him for a last in a maiden at Kembla Grange in July, 2021.
A couple of setbacks kept him out for a long time after that and his high-profile owner - Gerry Harvey - transferred him to Jones at Scone.
After Bulls Blood easily won an open-class barrier trial over 1000m at Tamworth on January 19 his new trainer was expecting a big performance from him on Sunday.
"Aaron had given him a really big wrap after riding him in the trial," Jones said. "He told me they wouldn't beat him in a maiden. And now the horse has put the writing on the wall.
"He's a nice horse. He's had a couple of issues in the past, but it's been all clear sailing for us with him. We'll just potter along with him now and win a couple around the bush and take him down for a highway handicap in Sydney.
"He's got plenty of potential, for sure. He could go on and be a nice horse. He's very well bred, being by Snitzel, and we're hoping for bigger and better things with him.
"I don't think he'll have any trouble winning a highway, when he's ready. He hasn't had much racing and Aaron said he's still very green. But first we'll give him three weeks between races so he can get over this run in the hot conditions before we find another good country race for him."
Bulls Blood's win continued a great association between Jones and Harvey.
"I've trained horses for Gerry for 40 years and half of my team at the moment would be Gerry's," Jones said.
KING Kikau only won one race in his first 18 starts and had gone winless for 14 races after that initial breakthrough, but equal doses of patience and perseverance have seen Taree trainer Wayne Wilkes find the key to him winning more often.
The four-year-old gelding made it two wins in a row when he won the Adrian Owen Equine Veterinarian Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1600 metres at Sunday's Taree meeting.
King Kikau had won at his previous start on January 27 - also over the 1600m at Taree. In fact, all three of his wins have been over the metric mile at his home track.
Wilkes had said ahead of the race that King Kikau was starting to look for 2000 metres, but that he was still fresh enough to finish off the 1600m with zest and that the small field of eight would help him keep in touch with the leaders in the run.
That was exactly how it turned out, with King Kikau - a $3.30 chance - racing in the front half of the field and bursting into the clear at the top of the straight under Mikayla Weir's riding to win by 1.42 lengths running away.
King Kikau has always been competitive, but now his record looks that much better with a couple more wins included. He's now had three wins, four seconds and two thirds from 20 starts, as well as three fourths and three fifths.
Other winners on the seven race program were Kinjina (trainer Brett Dodson, jockey Ben Osmond, $7.50) in the Vale Bob Milligan Handicap; Klisha (Kris Lees, Dylan Gibbons, $2.25F) in the Upbound Maiden Plate, Indy Rose Warrior (Paul Shalier, Ben Looker, $4) in the MJRF Accounting Maiden Handicap, Convincebility (Kris Lees, Darryl McLennan, $3F) in the Banksia Turf Class 1 Handicap and Smartawi (Greg Hickman, Aaron Bullock, $3.20) in the Tony Ball Racing Class 1 and Maiden Handicap.
