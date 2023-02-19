Manning River Times

Bulls Blood breaks maiden status with smart win at Taree

By Greg Prichard
February 20 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When a horse loses its maiden status at only its second start and in as commanding a fashion as Bulls Blood did Manning Valley Race Club's meeting at Taree on Sunday, its trainer can't help but be enthusiastic about its future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.