TAREE United secured the Manning T1 cricket minor premiership with a win over second placed Great Lakes in the last round game of the season-proper played at Chatham Park.
United went into the game with a three point buffer over the Dolphins. They'll play Great Lakes in the major semi-final on Saturday at Chatham, with Wingham and Gloucester to meet in the minor semi at Wingham.
This was the first game played at Chatham this season. United skipper Josh Ferris said the wicket 'played a bit low and was a bit slow' but didn't contain any demons.
"We'll be working on it again this week and we will definitely play all our games in the finals there,'' he said.
Great Lakes captain Ryan Clarke won the toss and elected to bat - Ferris saying he would have done the same had he called correctly.
However, Great Lakes could only manage 99 from 36.5 overs. Drew Townsend with 40 and Clarke (27) provided the bulk of the runs in what was generally a disappointing effort. United lost five wickets in the run chase.
Ferris was happy with United's performance with the ball and in the field, but admitted the batting was below par.
"Ideally we would have only lost one or two wickets before we got the runs,'' he said.
"We've shown this year that we do have trouble chasing low totals.''
Opening bowler Tom Burley led United's attack, finishing with 3/12 from 6.5 overs.
Rick Campbell took the figures with 4/13 from five while Danial Stone finished with 2/22.
Townsend and Clarke joined forces at 3/36 and took the score to 85. However, when Townsend was caught by Ferris off Campbell, the innings collapsed. The Dolphins slumped from 4/85 to be all out for 99.
Great Lakes went into the game minus their two regular opening bowlers, however, Riley Webster struck early when dismissing United opener Josh Hardy for a duck.
Damon Minett held the innings together, scoring a punishing 46 from 76 balls. He hit eight boundaries and was dismissed just before United hit the winning runs.
"They had a couple out, we had a couple out, but that's the way it's been all season,'' Ferris said.
He said Josh Meldrum will return on Saturday to bolster the middle order while also giving United another spinning option. However, opening bowler Jackson Witts will still be away.
GLOUCESTER'S final round game against Taree West at Johnny Martin proved to be a disastrous dress rehearsal for this Saturday's minor semi-final when they were beaten by Taree West.
Everything started positively for the Bushmen after Harry Clarke won the toss and sent the West into bat. Taree West made 105 after being 6/58 at one stage. Anish vinju Arulmony provided some resistance by scoring 25, while Liam Ford made 23.
Jye Barkwill (2/5), Ben Reynolds (2/9), Brodie O'Brien (2/14) were the best of the bowlers.
However, Gloucester's reply was a horror show. Ford ripped the top order to finish with 6/18 while Cooper Garland mopped up the tail to claim 3/1 from 1.4 overs. Gloucester made just 85. The Bushmen were 7/48 at one stage before Clarke and Summerville took the score to 83. But when Summerville was bowled by Garland for 17 the innings wrapped up soon after.
Clarke finished 32 not out while opener Johny Cornelis made 16. Six batters failed to score.
This was Taree West's second successive win, giving the side a positive end to what was at times a difficult season.
WINGHAM defeated last placed Old Bar Tavern by 10 wickets in the clash at Cedar Party Reserve.
Old Bar won the toss and batted but made only 66. Ben Witchard, the club's leading batter in T2 this year, scored 31 and was the only player to make double figures.
Dave Rees (3/9), Mick Stinson (3/7) and Ryan Smoothy (2/13) did the damage for Wingham.
Openers Ryan Morris (34) and Ben Scowen (25) took just 9.3 overs to wipe off the deficit.
