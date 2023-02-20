However, Gloucester's reply was a horror show. Ford ripped the top order to finish with 6/18 while Cooper Garland mopped up the tail to claim 3/1 from 1.4 overs. Gloucester made just 85. The Bushmen were 7/48 at one stage before Clarke and Summerville took the score to 83. But when Summerville was bowled by Garland for 17 the innings wrapped up soon after.