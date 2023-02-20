Manning River Times

Taree United down Great Lakes in T1 cricket showdown

February 20 2023 - 2:00pm
TAREE United secured the Manning T1 cricket minor premiership with a win over second placed Great Lakes in the last round game of the season-proper played at Chatham Park.

