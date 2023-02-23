THE Old Bar Masters Squash tournament is a sure starter again next year.
This follows the success of the three day event conducted at the Old Bar Squash Centre. It was the second time the event has been held at Old Bar and it attracted 60 players players from all over the state.
The large entry included 10 local players who performed solidly.
ln Division lL Peter Cubbin finished in fourth place. Grahame Roberts defeated Belinda Xvereb (Dapto) to win division nine while Gary Smith defeated Peter Williams (Wollongong) to take out division eight. Barry Ruprecht was runner up to Wayne Hoppe (Armidale) in division seven and Tim O'Loughlin who played in two divisions was third.
Matthew Donoghue finished in fourth place in division four while Leigh Halloran was runner up to Jeff Loss (Newcastle) in division three.
Simon Avrit moved up a division from last year and took out division two with a 3-1 win over Eddy Esteveo (Sydney).
ln the division L semi-final Rhys Edwards, who was last year's Division 2 winner, defeated John Sambrook (Coffs Harbour the 2022 division L winner) and progressed to this year's final only to go down L5-1L in the fourth to Will Croker (Dapto).
The NSW Masters Squash Association mascot, a platypus called "Poppy", helped with the trophy presentations. Many players voiced great satisfaction with the tournament and the surrounding area and expressed their aim to be back next year.
