Taree Bonsai and Suiseki Club hosted its biennial three-day Bonsai exhibition last weekend to great success.
Held at Club Taree, the event drew over 400 attendees ranging from curious first-timers to experienced bonsai aficionados.
With more than 100 exhibits to peruse, the exhibition provided a opportunity for lovers of the tiny trees from across the state and beyond.
For club president, David Raw, the planning was all worthwhile given the positive feedback received from those attending.
"It was the best show we've ever had, with a lot of praise and congratulations coming from the general public as well," David said.
In addition to the exhibits, the event also included a series of lectures aimed at assisting bonsai enthusiasts, regardless of their experience or ability.
Unsurprisingly, with the amount of visitors passing through the show over the weekend the Taree Bonsai and Suiseki Club has received a corresponding boost to its membership.
It seems there are many new faces eager to learn from and engage with club members regarding their driving passion.
"We got about 50 new members with others taking the application form looking to sign up, so that's great news for the club," David said.
"There's a lot of people out there that have got bonsais and just didn't know what to do with them.
"We've got a lot of experience and we're going to share that with everyone as we always have."
Anyone looking for further information or interested in joining the Taree Bonsai and Suiseki Club can do by emailing davidraw5095@gmail.com or by calling 0401 722 373.
