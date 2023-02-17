Manning River Times
Home/News
Watch

Marulan cancer survivor Kim Hall puts the accent on SurFebruary

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
February 17 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The cancer diagnosis was shocking enough for Kim Hall but when she woke up after the resulting jaw reconstruction surgery, another surprise was in store.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.