Council recognises value of local newspapers; now what about state government?

In 2020, the state government made legislative changes that removed the requirement for local governments (councils) to openly advertise development applications and other council activity in local newspapers.
However, when the legislation was changed, MidCoast Council continued to advertise their activities weekly in all three of the Mid Coast mastheads - the Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate and the Gloucester Advocate - as they had always done, regardless of it no longer being a requirement.
And they still continue to do run their weekly advertising in each paper, despite the changes meaning they could save money by no longer advertising.
Adrian Panuccio, general manager of MidCoast Council, says even though council publishes information on their own website, advertising in local newspapers is still essential to disseminate the information further.
"It's a medium of information that cuts across generations," Mr Panuccio said.
"Some of our more elderly residents for the MidCoast local government area are much more comfortable taking a source of truth from a newspaper, because that's what they're familiar with and that's what they trust."
Mr Panuccio also spoke of the value to the community of having a local newspaper telling local news.
"(A newspaper) should be impartial, it should be objective, which is important. You have an obligation to be impartial and objective and ask the right questions.
"If someone was looking at it objectively - what information have I received from council? What's the counter view? What you guys do is provide the counter view. And that's important. It's important to get the story straight, have the truth tested.
"And that's essentially part of the reason to keep doing it," Mr Panuccio said .
The Manning River Times has joined other mastheads in the Australian Community Media (ACM) network this week to ask NSW premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor's Chris Minns if they will help protect the future of local news in NSW.
If you have a copy of one our newspapers this week, you would have seen the space committed to this campaign. The stories have also been on our websites this week.
One of the questions we are asking Perrottet, Minns, and local candidates across NSW is to reverse the legislative change in 2020 that removed the requirement for councils to advertise DAs and activities in local newspapers.
The other question is asking NSW to follow in Victorian Premier Dan Andrews' footsteps.
It's not often that the media praises a politician. But when Victorian premier Dan Andrews promised before that state's election in November that his government would guarantee one full page of government advertising in every regional newspaper every week, he was applauded by Country Press Australia, representing hundreds of small papers nationwide, and ACM, the publisher of this masthead.
His election promise showed an all-too-rare appreciation for the vital contribution that local newspapers make to the civic, social, cultural and economic life of regional communities.
It also demonstrated a shrewd understanding that regional voters who actively support trusted independent news sources - by buying the local paper every day or subscribing online to access the latest news on their phone - might actually want to see governments also showing meaningful support for local news and the local jobs that come with it.
With higher prices for newsprint, rising costs of production and distribution and cutthroat competition for advertising revenue from foreign-owned digital giants, these are perilous times for the newspapers that have served NSW towns, cities and regions for, in some cases, more than 150 years.
That's why the Manning River Times has joined other mastheads in the ACM network this week to ask Dominic Perrottet and Chris Minns if they will help protect the future of local news in NSW by making their own Dan Andrews pledge ahead of the March 25 election.
Across regional Victoria, weekly ads are putting messages about state government services in front of some of the country's most highly engaged media consumers - regional newspaper readers. Those ads are, in turn, helping to pay the wages of local journalists, photographers and editors.
We're not asking for grants or handouts. We're asking the next NSW government to join our loyal audiences and valued local advertisers as partners in the provision of the trusted local news our community demands and deserves.
