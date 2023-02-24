Manning River Times

Johns River venue for endurance horse riding introduction ride

February 25 2023 - 10:00am
An introduction to endurance horse riding clinic and ride will be held at Johns River on Saturday, March 4.

ZONE Six Endurance Riders will host an introduction to endurance horse riding clinic and 10 kilometre ride for newcomers, based at Johns River Village Reserve on Saturday, March 4.

