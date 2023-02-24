ZONE Six Endurance Riders will host an introduction to endurance horse riding clinic and 10 kilometre ride for newcomers, based at Johns River Village Reserve on Saturday, March 4.
More than 50 horses and their riders and strappers along with volunteers will converge on Johns River for the weekend. Entries are already sold out but there are still some vacancies.
A clinic will be held on the Saturday morning before the ride to explain all the processes involved in competing in endurance, so riders can feel confident to ride, relax and have fun.
Horse welfare is a factor riders are educated on so they can look after their horses and gradually increase the training and distances they can travel.
"We will have hands-on demonstrations on how to take horses temperatures, pulse and respiration rates,'' John River Ride treasurer, Linda Henley said.
"We will also have volunteers on site to help the riders strap and present their horses to the vetting team after the event.''
More than a dozen juniors will attend. Zone Six Endurance plan to have three more endurance rides in 2023. Kiwarrak ride (near Taree) will run in July, Johns River in early September and Watagan Mountains is on at the end of September. All rides will have 10 or 20 kilometre distances as well as rides up to 80 kilometres.
For more information and updates check Facebook: Zone 6 Endurance Riders nswera or contact Linda Henley at lhenleydesign@bigpond.com or 0417 685 244; Peter Kelly 0448 143 682.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.