Police investigating robbery and house fire at Cedar Party

Police are investigating the aggravated break and enter and arson of a house at Comboyne Road Cedar Party on Sunday February 12.
Following the break in the house was set alight and a vehicle was stolen which is yet to be recovered.
The house was unoccupied at the time of the break in.
Police investigations are focused on the collection and analysis of forensic data collected at the scene.
Fires services arrived at the scene shortly before 4:30pm to find a timber one level house fully involved in flames.
NSW Fire and Rescue and RFS worked together to extinguish the fire shortly after.
