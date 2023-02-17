Manning River Times
Taree Film Society given the go-ahead to screen free movie in March

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
Picture Pexels

Councillors have given their approval to a one-off trial film screening by Taree Film Society in the newly opened Beryl Jane Flett studio during March.

