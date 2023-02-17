Councillors have given their approval to a one-off trial film screening by Taree Film Society in the newly opened Beryl Jane Flett studio during March.
Part of the Manning Entertainment Centre, and officially opened late last month, the theatre can seat up to 160 people or accommodate smaller scale events such as intimate theatrical productions, children's entertainment, choral performances, classical and contemporary music as well as film screenings, meetings, events, conferences and trade fairs.
In its request to council, the film society said the trial would help it to understand how the new facility would operate when films were screened by an external party, what staff resources would be required, how food and drink services would be provided and how customer service, liquor licensing and safety standards would be maintained.
The matter was discussed during the February monthly ordinary meeting in Taree.
But, not every councillor agreed to the trial, which also would see council waive frees - ranging from $200-$470.
Paul Sandilands used the analogy of a car race to described his opposition to the proposal.
"I have no real problem with the intended," Cr Sandilands said.
"But, if you go to Bathurst (car races) and have a warm-up practice your don't do the whole 12 hours," he said.
I understand the challenges of operating a new performing arts facility for the the first time and using a space like that for the first time.- Jeremy Miller
"If they (film society) want to test the equipment out let's give them half an hour for free.
"If they want to run a whole movie then we charge them a fee."
Jeremy Miller expressed his concern about the precedent the trial could set .
"I understand the challenges of operating a new performing arts facility for the the first time and using a space like that for the first time," Cr Miller said.
"But, if we permit the film society to have this free trial then we need to have the same if there is a request from the Taree and District Eisteddfod, the Taree Arts Council and others."
Cr Miller said he didn't believe the free trial would solve the problems outlined.
This is a trial; it's not going to cost council a great deal of money, Peter Epov said.
"It will provide feedback and it is going to provide people within the community some level of confidence and understanding and allow us to move on with an educated opinion in how to advance our costs and fees structure in relation to the use of our facilities," Cr Epov said.
Some of the elements of the construction and fit-out may prove problematic to the film society or council, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
"There were design issues of cross flow ventilation from the air conditioning; it is likely to be a hot box area for the operator to work from and all of this needs to be tested," Cr Tickle said.
The venue is brand new and there is an opportunity to find out what problems there are for council to rectify, and at the same time acknowledging the contribution of some members of the film society, he said.
"Having the trial is both giving this information to council as much as it s going to give information to the Taree Film Society."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
