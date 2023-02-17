Applications for financial assistance through community donations and heritage funding rounds are now open throughout the Mid Coast region.
Members or groups who have a project which could benefit the community or a heritage listed place or property may be eligible for a grant through the funding programs.
Community donations funding can assist organisations deliver community development and capacity building projects.
The annual donations program offers up to $2000, or to $10,000 over a two-year period.
Applications must be submitted by Sunday, April 2.
"This funding recognises the valuable social contribution community organisations make to our region," MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin said.
"We know that this small amount of assistance can make all the difference in getting great community projects off the ground," Cr Pontin said.
Funding for heritage buildings, jointly funded by MidCoast Council and the State government, also was available.
This funding offered assistance of up to $2000, and in some special cases grants of up to $5000.
Submit an application by Sunday, April 16.
"Heritage buildings are an important asset to our community, attracting tourists, increasing pride in the community and giving us a sense of who we are and where we've come from," Cr Pontin said.
As part of the application process, eligible property owners must demonstrate their contribution to the project, as the grant cannot make up more than 50 per cent of the total project cost.
The local heritage fund focuses on preserving our region's heritage and creating sympathetic renovations and improvements to our buildings and places.
"This program has supported some wonderful restoration projects over the past five years and we're excited to announce this funding opportunity for 2023.
"These funding programs enrich our way of life and add value to our area."
Apply now as a first step towards getting your project up and running. You can find the funding criteria and application forms at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/grants.
