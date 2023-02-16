Manning River Times
Home/News

PolAir assists in man hunt in Taree

Updated February 16 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo

A PolAir helicopter was involved in a man hunt in Taree on Wednesday, February 2, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.