Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell offers rural retreat for sale

One of the best features of the property for Latrell Mitchell is the 3km of river where he could find time away from the world.

NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell is selling his 222ha cattle farm at Caffreys Flat.



Taree-born Mitchell bought his retreat, in Biripi country, in 2020.



The previous owner held the farm for over 40 years within the family, and Mitchell is hoping to find a buyer from the local community who shares their passion for preserving the land's natural beauty and promoting sustainable agriculture.

The property offers a rare combination of abundant land and stunning water frontage. With 550 acres of rolling hills and fertile land, there are endless opportunities for agriculture, recreation, and development.



The river frontage on the property provides a peaceful and secluded setting for fishing, kayaking, and other water activities.



Mitchell has many happy memories of his time at the farm.

"I've always had the chance to be around family and friends, but the special part about that time was to go someplace and share it," says Mitchell .

"I loved how it just deflated everyone's tires and filled their cup up with so much joy."

I'm very excited to see what the future holds for the next owners and can only see the plus signs for them. - Latrell Mitchell

"The new owners will love the escape from their lives. To create new memories and not only just have land but to look after such a special piece of our country,"

Nathan McCullum and Matt Mitchell.

"Interest has come from buyers who desire unspoiled wilderness, with spectacular views of the surrounding mountains and forests, which is also home to an array of wildlife. It is the perfect location for sustainable farming and nature enthusiasts," says Nathan McCullum from Society Real Estate.



There is a chance to build a new home or subdivide (STCA) and there are titles drawn up where the property has been divided into six lots.



Around 90 per cent of the land is cleared for use. The property has been divided into 16 well-defined paddocks and equipped with 14 dams, providing ample water resources for cattle.

The property can accommodate up to 90 head of mixed cattle, making it ideal for raising livestock

Caffrey's Flat is surrounded by natural beauty and is a 48-minute scenic drive to Wingham.

Find out more

Agent: Nathan McCullum, Society Real Estate



Phone: 0411 049 802



societyrealestate.com.au

Price: $1,380,000

Inspect: By appointment

The farm comes with 550 acres of rolling hills and fertile land.