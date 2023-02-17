Sprague finds right races for smart duo

FINDING the right races for your horses is half the battle and Port Macquarie trainer, John Sprague believes he has ticked that box with Heir Apparent and Berkinson for Sunday's Big Ladies Day meeting at Taree.
Four-year-old gelding, Heir Apparent will contest the $30,000 Country Boosted Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1250 metres and five-year-old gelding Berkinson the $27,000 Class 1 Handicap over the same distance.
Cejay Graham, who recently made a winning comeback from a long time out through injury, will ride both horses.
"Taree is a very strong place to go to these days, but you've got to go somewhere so you try to make the right choices," Sprague said.
"There aren't many suitable races around for Heir Apparent at the moment. This one looked good, so we decided to go there. As far as Berkinson goes, it's a beautiful Class 1 over 1250 for him.
"Both horses are going well at the moment, they've both found good form, so hopefully we can do something."
Heir Apparent previously raced in Victoria and was transferred to Sprague midway through last year.
"He was pretty big when I first got him," Sprague said. "He was very fat, so we gave him a few runs just to get him fit.
"Once he was fit he started winning and his last four runs have brought three wins and a third. He had a spell then and he came back bigger and better for this campaign. He's had just the one run so far this time around, for a win at Port.
"Berkinson was first-up from a pretty lengthy spell when he ran third at Port earlier this month and it was a very good run. He'll strip much fitter this time. He's in the sort of condition to win now if he can get the right run.
"I like the two of them going to this meeting. They're both in with a good chance. We just need a bit of luck in running, as you always do if you hope to win."
RELATED: Jack's heading home
Sprague paid tribute to jockey Graham for her hard-work ethic.
"She's a very good, hard worker who deserves every opportunity. She turns up every morning. She rode at Hawkesbury on Tuesday and then Kensington on Wednesday and she was back here in the dark on Thursday morning to ride trackwork.
"She was apprenticed to me when she first started riding and I've always been impressed by her attitude and ability. I'm always happy to put her on. Hopefully we can combine for a winner."
*Gates open at 11am for Ladies Day. Entry $10. There will be multiple Fashions On The Field awards for most stylish lady, most outstanding shoes and best dressed couple, so dress in all of your finery and be a part of the action! There will also be $10 cocktails and lucky door prizes, plus full bar, bistro, TAB and bookmaker facilities.
Local trainer, Wayne Wilkes believes King Kikau is well placed to make it back-to-back wins for the stable when he races at Taree on Sunday.
King Kikau has two career wins and both were over the 1600 metres at Taree, which bodes well for this meeting since it's another 1600m race - the $27,000 Adrian Owen Equine Veterinarian Benchmark 58 Handicap.
"I've got several runners in and King Kikau definitely looks to be my best chance at this stage," Wilkes said.
"It was a good win by him last start. He might be starting to look for a little bit further now, but 1600 at Taree is still a very suitable race for him third-up in his campaign.
"The fact it's only an eight-horse field helps a lot, because he can't get too far back. Under those circumstances he should still be fresh enough to finish off nicely over 1600 if he gets a good run."
Mikayla Weir rode the horse in his last-start win and has the ride again.
"Mikayla knows the horse pretty well," Wilkes said.
"She's ridden him several times now and after she won on him it makes sense to try and stick with a winning formula.
"He's drawn barrier one, so she should be able to settle him into a comfortable position from there."
The Manning Valley club has a seven race card programmed for Sunday. Racing opens at 1.50pm with the Vale Bob Milligan Country Boosted Benchmark 66 Handicap of 1250 metres.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.