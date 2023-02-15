A FULL field of 60 will play in the second Old Bar Masters squash tournament to start at Old Bar on Friday
"That's the maximum we can take,'' Old Bar Squash Centre's Ian Littlejohn said.
He said only having three courts available restricts the numbers that can be accommodated and that's also why the tournament starts Friday. Old Bar conducted the inaugural masters event last August, where 45 players were involved.
"We also have a waiting list of players for this weekend if anyone has to pull out,'' Mr Littlejohn said.
Players from the Gold Coast, Forbes, Bathurst, Wollongong, Central Coast, Goulburn, Sydney and Newcastle have nominated, along with 10 from the Old Bar club.
Matches will start at 3pm Friday and continue Saturday and Sunday from 8am.
The last of the finals should be completed by 2.30pm Sunday.
Minimum age for players is 35. However, Mr Littlejohn explained that unlike most masters sports, divisions will be based on gradings and not age.
"Squash has a grading system to goes Australia-wide,'' he said.
"So it could be that we have a player aged in his 60s playing against a 40-year old, if they are the same grade. We know where to put everyone due to their ranking to ensure an even competition, which is better for the players.''
Former world No 5 Kasey Brown will assist in the running of the tournament, but won't be playing. Brown now lived at Old Bar.
