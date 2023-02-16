Last Friday (February 10) the Lansdowne community heard that we were going to be visited by the Premier Dominic Perrottet, the Deputy Premier Paul Tool and Minister for Roads Sam Farraway.
With such short notice and wanting to have a reasonable number of our community to be there to welcome them text messages and phone calls were made to make sure that happened.
If they thought that they were just going to come and go quickly they were wrong.
When they arrived they came straight over to all of us who were waiting and immediately started to talk to us. They were in no hurry to leave and spent time listening to what everyone had to say.
The subject spoken about was mainly about the conditions of our roads but other concerns were also discussed.
The Premier made the announcement about the amount of funds which was going to be made available to MidCoast Council which is to be spent on repairing our roads.
So we should be pleased that we can look forward to driving on roads free of pot holes in the near future.
Meeting with Nationals candidate
Lansdowne community members met with Tanya Thompson, who is our National candidate for our area (the Myall Lakes electorate) when she visited the Lansdowne Community hall last Saturday.
It was a very informal and relaxed get together and Tanya listened and took a lot of notes on concerns that were talked about.
Coopernook Op Shop summer clearance sale
Coopernook Op Shop is now having their summer clearance sale. All clothing is now only $1 per item. Go along and find yourself a great bargain. They are open from 9am to 2pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 4 Petrie St, Coopernook.
Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade
The Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade have been called out to deal with another car fire. Thanks to their quick response the fire was extinguished as was the bush fire caused from the fire.
Lansdowne Lions Soccer Club
There will be a second Lansdowne Lions soccer club registration day at the oval, tomorrow, Saturday (February 18) from 10am to 2pm.
Registrations should be completed online at www.playfootball.com.au before the deadline of February 28. Prospective players can find more information on the club's Facebook page "Lansdowne Lions FC" (including registration fees, size chart for ordering shorts and socks, and training details).
Senior pre-season has already started and is held on Wednesday afternoons from around 5.30-6pm (time and venue subject to change).
Upper Lansdowne Hall concert
If you have not yet booked your tickets for the Upper Lansdowne Halls next concert on Saturday evening, February 25, then you need to do so now so you do not miss out on this particular night of wonderful entertainment.
The hall committee has organised something completely different to their usual entertainment with a flamenco guitar and dance concert with maestro Paco Lara.
Paco Lara is an acclaimed flamenco guitarist from the birthplace and cradle of flamenco, Jerez de la Frontera, in Spain.
Paco Lara has now moved to Australia and the concert will feature him, along with Deya Miranda Giner (flamenco dance) and Byron Mark (percussion and piano).
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.