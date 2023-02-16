Manning River Times
Home/News

Lansdowne Valley News

By Margaret Haddon
February 17 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Dominic Perrottet and Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole with concerned citizens at Lansdowne. Picture supplied

Last Friday (February 10) the Lansdowne community heard that we were going to be visited by the Premier Dominic Perrottet, the Deputy Premier Paul Tool and Minister for Roads Sam Farraway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.