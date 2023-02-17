CHATHAM Park remains Taree United's preferred option to play matches in the Manning T1 cricket finals series, even though there hasn't been a game at the ground this season.
United plays Great Lakes tomorrow in the final round clash scheduled for Chatham. The result will determine the minor premiership, with United three points clear at the top of the ladder. Winner will host the February 25 major semi-final.
Problems with the playing surface caused by last year's on-going wet weather ruled out games at Chatham earlier this season. Mechanical issues with the club's roller then created further issues.
There was rain earlier this week, however, United captain, Josh Ferris said that won't be a worry.
"It probably did us a favour to be honest, we would have needed to put some water into it. Fingers crossed we will be playing there this weekend,'' he said.
Ferris doesn't expect there'll be any demons in the wicket. He'll have no hesitation in batting if he wins the toss.
"I have no idea how it will play, but that's why we need to get on it this weekend,'' Ferris added.
"It hasn't got the hours of rolling in it that it would usually have at this time of the year. It might be a bit slow and low, but it would still be heaps better for us to play there.''
However, Ferris said United would transfer a finals game to to the Johnny Martin Oval if there are unexpected problems with Chatham.
"Everything is on target at the moment, but if we play there on Saturday and the wicket is absolutely terrible, then we'd transfer a semi to Johnny Martin,'' he added.
Regardless of what happens on Saturday, United will host at least one home game in the semi-finals.
The side has led a nomadic existence this summer, alternating fixtures between Cundletown and Taree Recreation Ground, where they've played on synthetic surfaces.
United and Great Lakes featured in last season's grand final played at Tuncurry.
The T1 top four has been determined, with United and Great Lakes to meet in the major semi and Wingham and Gloucester to contest the minor, both on February 25.
GLOUCESTER will hope Old Bar Tavern can cause the upset of the Manning T1 season by accounting for Wingham on Saturday.
Wingham and Gloucester go into the last round locked on 42 points, however, Wingham holds down third place on the strength of a better quotient.
The Bushmen would need Old Bar to beat Wingham while they'll have to down the improving Taree West at Johnny Martin Oval to claim third place.
However, Taree West would like their chances against Gloucester, who can struggle away from home. The West thrashed Old Bar last week by 10 wickets and have played some better cricket in the last fortnight of the competition-proper. Taree West leap frogged Old Bar with the win, leaving Old Bar in last spot.
Wingham will hope to find some form in the clash against Old Bar in the game at Cedar Party Reserve. The post Christmas section of the season has been indifferent for Wingham, particularly their batters.
However, Ben Cole punished Old Bar's bowling attack in the earlier game this year and will be looking for another big total on his home ground.
United will be without opening bowler Jackson Witts and all-rounder Josh Meldrum for the top-of-the-ladder clash against Great Lakes. Jacob Smith returns to the side and will share the new ball with Tom Burley.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
