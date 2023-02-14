Manning River Times
Home/News

Old Bar Community News

By Ian Dimmock
Updated February 15 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RSL Sub-branch secretary Rick Jackson, president Jeff Early, Tanya Thompson and Auxiliary members Teresa Earley and Kylie Chambers. Picture Teresa Early

RSL meets candidate

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.