RSL meets candidate
Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch and Auxiliary members recently met with Tanya Thompson, National Party candidate for the Myall Lakes electorate in the upcoming state election. This meeting builds on her engagements with other organisations in the area.
President, Jeff Earley expressed his thanks for giving the Sub-branch her time and listening to the concerns, especially in relation to the Soldiers' Memorial Hall which is urgently in need of expensive repairs.
M/s Thompson is looking forward to attending Anzac Day commemorations at Old Bar this year and the Sub-branch looks forward to having further positive discussions about our local Sub-branch and the community in the future, should Ms Thompson be elected.
Bushfire Ready workshop
MidCoast Council recently held a Bushfire Ready workshop at Old Bar. Quite a good cross section of the community, with about 30 people including the RFS, attended.
Time was spent on completing a safety plan and participants received a free emergency radio and document pouch. There are websites that can be helpful in preparing plans but the following two were recommended especially:
